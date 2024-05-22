Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90.

The Israel Defense Forces reported on the total numbers of humanitarian aid that has entered Gaza as of Tuesday, since the beginning of the Iron Swords War against Hamas.

The totals include approximately 430,000 metric tons of food, approximately 23,000 tons of medical equipment, 250,000 tents, 40,000 of which were purchased by Israel, 25 liters of water per person, per day (roughly 45% of all daily water supply) and two ⁠2 new water lines were opened from Egypt to Gaza.

The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) added that 572,300 tons of humanitarian aid on 29,746 trucks entered Gaza since the start of the war.

None of the 569 metric tons of aid shipped by the US via it’s new pier has reached the Gazans.

It’s estimated that Hamas has seized 60% of all aid entering Gaza and has profited by at least $500 million dollars.