Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Israeli soldiers fighting Hamas efforts to regroup in the northern Gaza area of Jabalya discovered missiles and rocket launchers hidden inside a mosque, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

The missiles and launchers were destroyed.

Raids in other areas of Jabalya turned up weapons, explosives, military equipment such as vests, and intelligence material, the IDF added.

During the past day, more than 70 Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas military compounds, rocket launchers, weapon storage sites, observation posts, terror cells, and other terror infrastructure.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 128 remaining hostages, some 40 are believed dead.