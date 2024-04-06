Photo Credit: Pixabay / Nason Rathbone

Israeli commandos operating in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis have recovered the body of 47-year-old hostage Elad Katzir, the IDF announced.

Katzir was abducted from the family home in Kibbutz Nir Oz with his 77-year-old mother, Chana Katzir during the October 7 invasion and massacre in southern Israel by Hamas-led terrorists.

His mother was freed on November 24 in a hostage deal brokered by the US, Egypt and Cairo for Israel and Hamas. His father Rami was murdered in the safe room of the family home during the October invasion.

Elad Katzir was being held captive in Gaza by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization, an ally of Hamas and a fellow Iranian proxy.

“The body of the abductee Elad Katzir, who according to intelligence was murdered in captivity by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, was rescued overnight from Khan Younis and returned to Israeli territory. His body was located based on precise IDF and ISA intelligence, and an accurate identification of IDF ground troops,” the IDF said in a joint statement with the Shin Bet.

“Following an identification procedure carried out overnight by medical officials at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, IDF and Shin Bet representatives informed Elad Katzir’s family that his body had been rescued.

“The IDF and Shin Bet express their deepest condolences to the family.

“During the October 7th massacre, Elad Katzir was abducted by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization from Kibbutz Nir Oz. His mother, Chana, was also abducted by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and released on November 24 as part of the agreement for the release of abductees, and his father, Avraham, (Rami) was murdered in the kibbutz.

“Our mission is to locate and return the abductees home. The IDF and the ISA are working in full coordination with the relevant national and security bodies and will continue until the task is complete,” the statement concluded.

The Islamic Jihad terror group published two propaganda videos of Katzir showing he was alive, to taunt his family and Israeli leaders using psychological terror. One of the videos was released in December and the other in early January.

May his blood be avenged.