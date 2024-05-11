Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has announced the establishment of a new field hospital run by the International Medical Corps in the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the IDF and COGAT.

The field hospital was established in the area of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and began operating in recent days.

The establishment of the hospital was coordinated and enabled through the entry of medical workers and medical equipment, including medicines, beds, food, water, tents, first aid equipment, ventilators, and materials for the construction of the field hospital, via the Kerem Shalom Crossing following Israeli security checks, COGAT said on Saturday.

The field hospital will be operated by 150 international medical aid workers, and its dozens of beds can be used for emergency and routine medical treatment.

The hospital joins seven other field hospitals that have been established in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

This eighth hospital is located in the area of Deir al-Balah and will provide humanitarian aid to the Gazan residents temporarily evacuated from the eastern Rafah area.

As part of the humanitarian measures to facilitate the temporary evacuation of civilians from the eastern Rafah area, some of the existing field hospitals were transferred to the expanded humanitarian safe zone in Al-Mawasi in coordination with the international community, where there is an increased supply of tents, food, water, and medicine.

“The IDF and COGAT will continue to operate in accordance with international law to provide humanitarian aid to the Gazan civilian population,” the IDF said.