Photo Credit: Kumta software / Google Maps

Jewish residents in the Eshkol region along the Gaza border were told to go indoors and lock their doors due to the threat of a terrorist infiltration on Sunday evening.

The terrorist, armed with knives, was found and neutralized by a local security officer in the Chevel Shalom region. The terrorist is listed as lightly wounded.

The Israeli security chief was also lightly wounded in the attack.