Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir / TPS

The IDF was successful in thwarting a bombing attack on the Gaza border, the military revealed Thursday.

On Wednesday night, reports emerged of the arrest of a terrorist who was carrying a suspicious object near the perimeter fence in the southern Gaza Strip.

The terrorist was discovered to be have carrying an improvised explosive charge and a knife.

IDF spotters identified the terrorist approaching the perimeter fence. Troops sent to the site stopped the terrorist within short order and found the explosive device and knife in the area. The terrorist was taken for questioning by the security forces.

There was no danger to the nearby localities, the IDF emphasized.

Infiltration attempts along the border with Gaza happen several times a week, usually by Gazan Arabs seeking work in Israel. However, the Israeli forces treat each such incident as a potential terrorist attack.