Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense
Iron Dome

Israel’s acclaimed Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted a drone launched at Israel by Gaza terrorists early Sunday.

The drone did not cross the border, according to the IDF spokesperson, who said Israeli Air Force personnel and military systems monitored the UAV throughout the incident.

Advertisement


“The UAV did not pose a threat to residents of southern Israel, and no alerts were activated according to protocol,” the IDF said.

It’s not yet clear which terrorist organization was responsible for the incident.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJudea-Samaria Is Forever, but Modern Orthodoxy in America?
Next articleFormer Yamina Minister Groveling before the Anarchists Only to Be Rejected & Humiliated
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR