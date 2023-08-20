Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense

Israel’s acclaimed Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted a drone launched at Israel by Gaza terrorists early Sunday.

The drone did not cross the border, according to the IDF spokesperson, who said Israeli Air Force personnel and military systems monitored the UAV throughout the incident.

“The UAV did not pose a threat to residents of southern Israel, and no alerts were activated according to protocol,” the IDF said.

It’s not yet clear which terrorist organization was responsible for the incident.