Photo Credit: IDF

Israel has agreed to hold a unilateral daily “tactical pause” in military activity (ceasefire) to allow for the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gazan enemy through the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then further north, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday. The ceasefire will be maintained from 8 AM to 7 PM.

The IDF said the decision to implement the pause came after discussions with the UN and international organizations. The pause will be maintained until further notice.

Advertisement





The Kerem Shalom crossing is located by at Gaza’s southern end, in the corner between the borders of Israel, Egypt and Gaza.

The majority of the aid that enters Gaza is stolen by Hamas to support and continue their was against Israel. Providing aid to the enemy in wartime makes it very difficult to defeat the enemy and extends the fighting.

In response to the decision Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir stated [translated], “Whoever decided on a “tactical truce” for the purpose of a humanitarian aid transfer, especially when our best soldiers are falling in battle, is evil and a fool who should not be allowed to continue to be in his position. Unfortunately, this move was not brought before the cabinet and is contrary to its decisions. It’s time to get out of the ‘conceptzia’ and stop this crazy and delusional approach that only brings us more dead and fallen.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called the decision delusional and said the generals who are behind it are displaying horrible strategic blindness. Smotrich said the war must end with the destruction of Hamas, and that is critical to our security and existence. He added any agreement with Hamas is not worth the paper it’s written on.

Smotrich said [translated], “Currently, our main challenge is to make sure that Israel is a country that has an army, and not the other way around, and to demand that the IDF continue to fight until victory. To prepare for maintaining long-term operational control in the Gaza Strip, for a prolonged stay in the corridor, in Philadelphia, and in repeated raids, until the complete destruction of Hamas And the return of all the abductees. This, at the same time as defeating Hezbollah in the north and returning the residents of the north to their homes is not easy, but above all, as a people in the Middle East, we simply have no other choice.”

The US has announced it plans to sanction Israelis from the Tzav 9 group who have been blocking the transfer of aid to the Gazan enemy.

Content by TPS was used in this report.