Army reservists engaging Hamas in central Gaza over the last two weeks have eliminated numerous Arab terrorists who participated in the October 7 attacks, the Israel Defense Forces disclosed on Tuesday.

Hamas has been trying to regroup in central Gaza.

Among the terrorists killed in ongoing operations by the army’s 99th Division were Abd al-Razzeq, Marzouk al-Hur, Maaz al-Hur, Abd Abu-Awad Yusri, Omar Abu-Abdallah, Ahmed Zahid, and Maad Abu-Garboua, all of whom participated in massacres on October 7, the IDF said.

The army noted that al-Razzeq had a dual role as an operative in both Hamas’s Central Camps Brigade and its elite Nukhba Force.

Soldiers also destroyed Hamas observation posts, sniper positions and other assets while seizing large caches of weapons, including grenades, explosives, mortars, and tactical gear such as vests.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

