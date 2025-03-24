Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Since the beginning of March, 1,000 Gaza residents have left the territory, with another 600 expected to depart this week, News12 reported Sunday night, noting that Israel had approved the departure of entire families accompanying relatives seeking medical treatment. Since the beginning of the war, an estimated 35,000 Gazans have left permanently.

On Sunday, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claimed that the death toll in the war had surpassed 50,000. Meanwhile, Israel’s announcement of a voluntary migration administration for Gazans reaffirmed that the Israeli government had no intention of withdrawing from the Strip in the near future.

Those departing Gazans include residents in need of medical treatment and their families, Gazans with dual citizenship, and individuals with residency visas in third countries.

Under an agreement between Israel and Hamas, patients leaving Gaza for medical treatment were previously allowed to be accompanied by one family member. However, Israel has now expanded this policy, permitting entire families to depart and even assisting them in doing so, following orders from Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Media reports on Sunday indicated that UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed conveyed a US message to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: accept 500,000–700,000 Gaza residents or risk losing billions in aid. According to Egyptian sources cited by Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, this was described as Egypt’s “last opportunity” — a refusal could prompt the US to explore alternatives and potentially cut existing American support to Cairo.

News12 detailed the process for Gazans leaving the territory: the day before departure, residents are taken from their homes to a gathering point. At the Kerem Shalom crossing, they undergo Shin Bet security inspections. Once cleared, they proceed to the Rafah crossing (to Egypt), the Allenby Bridge (to Jordan), or Ramon Airport (Europe and the Americas). Israeli authorities informed them that due to the situation in Gaza, returning home is not guaranteed.

The News12 report suggests that this emerging trend could impact Gaza’s demographic reality, as Israel’s immigration policy facilitates departures for those wishing to leave. Earlier on Sunday, the Political-Security Cabinet approved Defense Minister Katz’s proposal to establish a voluntary transition administration for Gaza residents seeking relocation to third countries. The initiative, aligned with the vision of President Donald Trump, will operate in accordance with Israeli and international law.

The new administration will operate within the defense ministry, and, according to Katz’s office, it is supposed to include representatives from government ministries and other entities in the defense system, most notably, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Ghassan Alian.

Arab affairs commentator Lt. Col. (res.) Alon Eviatar told 103fm that Hamas was actively discouraging Gazans from leaving. “Hamas is already sending messages to the Palestinian public that anyone who tries to leave Gaza will have their blood on their heads,” he said. “Many Palestinians were prepared to pack up and leave, but Hamas maintains a strong enough grip to suppress both Palestinian willingness and the Trump plan.”

Given the complexities of the process—establishing the voluntary migration administration, securing agreements from all relevant parties, and finding appropriate countries willing to accept migrants—discussions of a “phase two” or “phase three” of a broader deal remain largely theoretical. A move of this magnitude, unprecedented for the Arabs of Eretz Israel since 1948, cannot leave a power vacuum in Gaza. Israel cannot allow Hamas, the Palestinian Authority, or any other force to take control and derail the Trump plan.

For the Voluntary Migration Administration to function, Israel must maintain full control over Gaza, including governance over the civilian population slated for migration.

