Photo Credit: Spc. Riley Anfinson/U.S. Army photo.

Repairs on the broken Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore were completed, and the temporary pier was re-anchored to the Gazan coast and began operating again on Saturday, according to the U.S. Defense Department.

Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, told reporters on Monday that some 1.1 million pounds of humanitarian aid crossed the newly reopened pier since Saturday.

Advertisement





U.S. Central Command “has assisted in the delivery of more than 1,573 metric tons, or approximately 3.5 million pounds of humanitarian aid, to the shore for onward distribution,” Ryder said of the pier since it first anchored on June 7 and went operational the following day.

“After going operational on Saturday, a total of approximately 492 metric tons, or approximately 1.1 million pounds, was delivered across the pier,” he added.

The Pentagon spokesman added that an American C-130, a military transport plane, dropped more than 10 metric tons of “Meals, Ready-to-Eat,” or MREs, in northern Gaza on Sunday.

“To date, the U.S. has air-dropped more than 1,050 metric tons of humanitarian assistance,” he told reporters.

Weather continues to be a factor, Ryder said on Monday.

“The sea states yesterday and today have prevented additional aid from flowing across the causeway, but all indications are that that will commence again tomorrow,” he said. “The point being is that the JLOTS will continue to deliver aid into the assembly area, where NGOs like World Food Program will pick it up and take it onward for further distribution.”