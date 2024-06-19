Photo Credit: Takver / Wikimedia via Flickr

The antisemitic international Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement aimed at destroying the State of Israel has been red flagged as a “suspected extremist case” by Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

A new report released Tuesday by Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser says the BDS movement has “links to secular Palestinian extremism” and that there are “sufficiently strong factual indications” that BDS “violates the idea of international understanding” by attacking Israel’s right to exist.

The BDS movement, dedicated to an economic war on the State of Israel, “works to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law,” according to the BDS website.

The report points out that the BDS movement, founded in 2005, is currently supported by more than 170 Palestinian organizations, including the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations, both of which are Iranian proxies.

After the October 7th invasion of Israel and massacre of 1,200 people along the Gaza border – including foreign nationals – BDS-affiliated groups ramped up their anti-Israel activities, the report also noted.

Faeser cited internal and external threats that are causing a “tense” security situation in Germany.

“We have massively ramped up all protective measures to arm ourselves against the current threats posed by extremism, terrorism and hybrid threats,” she said.

“We must oppose internal threats from extremism just as decisively as external threats … We absolutely have to break the spiral of escalations in the Middle East, leading to even more disgusting hatred of Jews here,” she added.

