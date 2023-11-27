Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Two mothers and nine children, all from Kibbutz Nir Oz, were handed over by their terrorist captors to representatives of the Red Cross in Gaza early Monday night during the fourth release of Israeli hostages by Hamas — but 10-month-old baby Kfir was not among them, and by 10 pm, the Red Cross vehicles had still not reached the Rafah crossing.

Footage of the handover showed that eight-year-old Yuval Engel was transferred in a wheelchair; it’s not yet clear why.

It was also reported that the handover site from Hamas to the Red Cross had been changed at the last minute due to the mobs that gathered at the initial location, accounting for at least some of the delay. Moreover, after the hours-long delay, Egyptian security personnel entered the enclave personally and joined the Red Cross representatives to ensure there would be a safe passage out of Gaza.

Those expected to be freed on Monday included: Sharon (mother) and Emma and Yuli Cunio (twin children); Karina (mother), Mika (child), Yuval (child) Engel; Amit Shani (child); Sahar and Erez Calderon (both children); Or and Yagil Ya’akov (both children).

Here’s a quick video of the Goldstein-Almog family’s return to Israel from Hamas captivity yesterday, with the mother Chen and the children Agam, Gal and Tal in an IAF helicopter.



The captives’ initial journey through Gaza, albeit in clearly identifiable Red Cross vehicles, wasn’t easy. Arabic-language video clips posted social media showed mobs of jeering, chanting and yelling so-called innocent Gaza civilians swamping the vehicles. The same scene took place during the first and second hostage release, with the captives later reporting they were terrified, believing they were going to be lynched.

As with previous hostage releases, the families of the freed hostages were waiting for their loved ones at the Hatzerim Air Base near Be’er Sheva, where they were to make their first stop for an initial medical evaluation before being taken to various hospitals.

According to the Hebrew-language Ynet news outlet, Kfir Beibas, his four-year-old brother Ariel, his mother Shiri and father Jordan are all being held by the Popular Front terrorist faction in the Khan Younis section of Gaza.

Another group of hostages was being held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, another Iranian-backed group allied with Hamas.

No one from the Beibas family was among the 11 Israeli hostages released Monday night in exchange for 33 convicted Palestinian Authority terrorists serving time in Israeli prisons.

“The Israeli government holds Hamas entirely responsible for their well-being and fate, expecting Hamas to secure their return,” IDF Arabic language Spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned in a tweeted statement. The warning was repeated and emphasized shortly after in a broadcast statement by IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

After 52 days in captivity, baby Kfir remains the youngest child still held captive after he was abducted during the October 7th invasion and massacre in southern Israel by Hamas, allied terrorist factions and yes, even so-called “innocent” Gaza civilians.

Hamas has reportedly agreed to a two-day extension of the temporary ceasefire (“hudna” in Arabic); however, the terrorist organization has played myriad games with the lists, times and terms of the agreement up to this point and it is not unlikely that Israelis will see more of the same, even if the extension takes place.

About 150 people will still be held hostage in Gaza if there is no further extension.

“In order to extend the pause, Hamas has committed to releasing another 20 women and children over the next two days,” US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Monday from the White House. “We would, of course, hope to see the pause extended further, and that will depend upon Hamas continuing to release hostages.”