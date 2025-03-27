Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli forces have found a multi-barrel rocket launcher in southern Gaza with at least one rocket loaded and aimed at the Jewish State.

Troops of the 14th Brigade under the command of the Gaza Division and guided by the Intelligence Directorate and the Shin Bet have been operating in recent days in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah, after completing the encirclement of the area in just four hours.

As part of the operation, dozens of terrorists were eliminated and suspects were apprehended and transferred to Unit 504 for further questioning within Israeli territory.

The troops also located several shells inside Hamas terrorist infrastructure that had previously served as the “Al-Fadallah” school, and a 25-barrel launcher was found in the same area.

“IDF troops will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians,” the IDF said.

