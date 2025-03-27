Photo Credit: IDF Drone Footage

Early Thursday morning, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated a top Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon.

Ahmad Adnan Bajjiga, a battalion commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the area of Derdghaiya.

Throughout the war, Bajjiga advanced and directed numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops, the IDF said.

In recent months following the start of the ceasefire he continued directing terror attacks against Israeli civilians and military personnel across the border.

