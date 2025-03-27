Photo Credit: IDF Drone Footage
IDF drone footage (archive)

Early Thursday morning, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated a top Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon.

Ahmad Adnan Bajjiga, a battalion commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the area of Derdghaiya.

Advertisement


Throughout the war, Bajjiga advanced and directed numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops, the IDF said.

In recent months following the start of the ceasefire he continued directing terror attacks against Israeli civilians and military personnel across the border.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe First Hebrew Mention Of The New World
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR