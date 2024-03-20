Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Soldiers of the IDF’s 401st Brigade, the Duvdevan Unit, and Shayetet 13, along with Shin Bet forces are continuing their effort in combating the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of the Shifa Hospital.

Israeli forces supplied the Shifa Hospital Emergency Room with two generators on Tuesday, in addition to sending technicians to repair problems with the ER’s electricity and to maintain the generators, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. That assistance came in addition to providing supplies of food and water to those in the hospital.

IDF and Shin Bet forces have so far apprehended some 350 suspects in the area — in addition to the arrest of 250 confirmed terrorists — and located weapons throughout the hospital, including: Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns, magazines, mortars, grenades, RPGs, and combat gear.

More than NIS 11 million (about $3 million) were found in the hospital compound, used to pay Hamas and other terrorists carrying out operations in northern Gaza, Hagari added.

The forces continued their activity in the hospital area on Wednesday as part of the effort to capture terrorists who are hiding and operating within hospital buildings and using the civilian population as human shields.

The operational effort is being carried out while avoiding harm to civilians, patients, and medical staff, the IDF emphasized.

Arabic-speaking Israeli military personnel have called on the terrorists holed up in the hospital to surrender — but they have refused.

“They are still hiding in the Emergency Room, exploiting and using the patients and the medical teams,” Hagari said. “This is Hamas. And we will reach every terrorist in this compound until we finish the mission.”