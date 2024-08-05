Photo Credit: Oren Cohen / Flash 90
Israeli soldiers operating in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Seven IDF reserve soldiers were wounded Monday during an operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Four were severely wounded in the incident, the IDF said. Two others were moderately wounded, and one was listed in good condition.

The troops, members of the 205th “Iron Fist” Reserve Armored Brigade’s 9215th Battalion, were wounded when a Hamas terrorist hurled an explosive device (IED) at them.

All were evacuated to a hospital for medical care and their families were informed, the IDF said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

