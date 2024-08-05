Photo Credit: Oren Cohen / Flash 90

Seven IDF reserve soldiers were wounded Monday during an operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Four were severely wounded in the incident, the IDF said. Two others were moderately wounded, and one was listed in good condition.

The troops, members of the 205th “Iron Fist” Reserve Armored Brigade’s 9215th Battalion, were wounded when a Hamas terrorist hurled an explosive device (IED) at them.

All were evacuated to a hospital for medical care and their families were informed, the IDF said.

