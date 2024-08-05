Photo Credit: IDF
Confiscated terror money from Hebron. June 9, 2022

Alarms sounded in Jenin today as the Israel Defense Forces conduct an operation in the area. According to reports from the ground, the operation appears to be targeting shops of money changers suspected of involvement in financing terrorism.

As part of the operation, the IDF is reportedly distributing counterfeit banknotes in Jenin. The notes bear the message in Arabic: “Money laundering for terrorist organizations is considered an act of terror in every sense of the word,” and a portrait of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Advertisement


This operation follows a recent IDF and Shin Bet mission in Tulkarm, where nine terrorists were eliminated, including key figures responsible for deadly attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians. The IDF has been intensifying its efforts in the region to dismantle terrorist networks and prevent future attacks.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIDF Eliminates Hamas Minister of Economy in Gaza
Next article7 IDF Reservists Wounded While Fighting Hamas in Rafah
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR