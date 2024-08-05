Photo Credit: IDF

Alarms sounded in Jenin today as the Israel Defense Forces conduct an operation in the area. According to reports from the ground, the operation appears to be targeting shops of money changers suspected of involvement in financing terrorism.

As part of the operation, the IDF is reportedly distributing counterfeit banknotes in Jenin. The notes bear the message in Arabic: “Money laundering for terrorist organizations is considered an act of terror in every sense of the word,” and a portrait of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Advertisement





This operation follows a recent IDF and Shin Bet mission in Tulkarm, where nine terrorists were eliminated, including key figures responsible for deadly attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians. The IDF has been intensifying its efforts in the region to dismantle terrorist networks and prevent future attacks.

Share this article on WhatsApp: