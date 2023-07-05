Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

After the end of Operation House and Garden in Jenin, during which the IDF forces arrested 300 terrorists and killed 10 while destroying a good part of the terrorist infrastructure, five rockets were fired overnight Wednesday at Israel from the Gaza Strip, which were intercepted by the Iron Dome system. In response, Israel hit the IDF hit an underground Hamas weapons factory and rocket factory (5 Rockets Launched from Gaza, IDF Hits Hamas Underground Sites).

That was it. Hamas was obliged to do something in response to Israel’s largest operation in Judea and Samaria in two decades, so they shot a few rockets, a home in Sderot was hit by shrapnel with the family in the bomb shelter out of harm’s way. Good night.

Advertisement





But then came a kind of delusional outburst from the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, which made you wonder if he and we share the same planet.

From his home in Qatar, Haniyeh announced Wednesday morning that “Israel failed and was defeated in Jenin, and carries with it feelings of shame and defeat.” Accordingly, to him, “We sent a clear message to the enemy, through all the channels, that the resistance in all the arenas is not distant from what is happening in Judea and Samaria, and the enemy must stop the aggression immediately.”

“The time has passed when Israel acts against the Palestinian people without paying the price, Jenin has taught Israel a lesson in a firm resistance,” Haniyeh added.

PA officials told the London-based newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadid that last Monday the terrorist factions informed the Egyptian mediator that they were “following what is happening in Jenin,” and threatened to enter into an “extensive confrontation” with Israel, in case of “continued aggression.”

Another utterly delusional response came from the Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhalah, from his home in Lebanon, who claimed that “the Palestinian people achieved a great victory when they defeated the Israeli aggression in Jenin.” He added: “The Palestinian people proved, in their unity around the resistance fighters, that they can defeat the enemy in every confrontation he leads. These are battles of glory for the Palestinian people.”