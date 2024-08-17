Photo Credit: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz confirmed in a post on the X social media platform this weekend that the sons of assassinated Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh were turned away empty handed when they attempted to withdraw their father’s fortune from accounts in Turkey.

“This week, a conflict erupted between [Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan and the sons of Ismail Haniyeh, who demanded the $3 billion held in Turkish bank accounts under their father’s name. Erdoğan refused to release the funds,” Katz revealed.

Advertisement





“How did Haniyeh, born in the Al-Shati refugee camp, amass such a fortune? How many Palestinians in Gaza could have lived better lives if the money had reached them? And most importantly, what is Erdoğan’s connection to the money?” Katz questioned.

“‘Follow the money’ is a well-known phrase. In this case, the address is clear,” Katz added.

This week, a conflict erupted between @RTErdogan and the sons of Ismail Haniyeh, who demanded the $3 billion held in Turkish bank accounts under their father's name. Erdoğan refused to release the funds. How did Haniyeh, born in the Al-Shati refugee camp, amass such a fortune?… pic.twitter.com/7Eblaw4HdK — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) August 16, 2024

Haniyeh, 61, was raised in the Shati refugee camp when Gaza was administered by Egypt but amassed an estimated $4 billion personal fortune held in Turkish bank accounts and real estate.

He died early on July 31, when a missile strike attributed to Israel struck a bedroom in a Tehran guest house. The international leader of Gaza’s Iranian proxy was living a life of luxury in Doha, Qatar, but had traveled to Iran to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new President Masoud Peshkian.

The assassination came just a few hours after Israel claimed responsibility for a Beirut surgical airstrike that killed Fuad Shukr, the highest-ranking Hezbollah figure killed since October 7.

Share this article on WhatsApp: