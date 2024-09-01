Photo Credit: Photos courtesy the families
The six Israeli hostages recovered on Aug. 31, 2024. Clockwise from top left: Ori Danino, Alex Labonov, Carmet Gat, Almog Sarusi, Eden Yerushalmi, and Hersch Goldberg-Polin.

Israel’s Ministry of Health confirmed that the six Israeli hostages whose remains were recovered in Gaza – Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi, Alex Labonov, Ori Danino and Carmel Gat – were murdered by Hamas terrorists while in captivity, just days earlier.

Autopsies conducted at Israel’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine determined that the six were killed by a number of gun shots made at a short-range.

According to the forensic examination, the abductees’ death is estimated to be approximately 48-72 hours before their examination – from Thursday to Friday morning.

