Cleared for publication: Israel Defense Forces recovered on Wednesday the bodies of five hostages being held in Gaza.

“In a complex military operation in Khan Younis, the bodies of hostages Ravid Katz, Oren Goldin, Maya Goren, Tomer Achims and Kiril Borodetsky were recovered,” the IDF said.

The families of all five victims were notified several hours earlier.

Maya Goren was a kindergarten teacher in Kibbutz Nir Oz, where she lived. Her death was confirmed by Israeli intelligence in December 2023.

“Tonight, we were informed that the body of the late Maya Goren was recovered in a military rescue operation,” Kibbutz Nir Oz announced Wednesday night.

“After more than nine months, she was brought back home for burial. The family was updated in the last few hours about the operation,” the kibbutz governing council said.

“The Nir Oz community will continue the fight for the return of all of those who were abducted: the living for rehabilitation, and the murdered for burial.”

May their blood be avenged.

