Photo Credit: courtesy, Shin Bet Spokesperson
IDF Corporal Ori Magidish and her family, rescued from captivity in Gaza by the IDF on Oct. 30 2023

Released for publication: Female IDF Corporal Ori Magidish has been freed during an Israeli military ground operation after being kidnapped during the October 7 Shabbat Simchat Torah morning massacre and invasion by Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization.

Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence organization announced the good news in a joint statement with Israel Defense Forces.

Advertisement


“The soldier was medically examined, her condition is good, and she met with her family,” the statement said.

“The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to make every effort to bring about the release of the abductees.”

Magidish is the first to be rescued out of some 239 hostages being held captive in Gaza by Hamas since the start of the Oct. 7 war launched against Israel.

The figure does not include the four hostages — two Israeli citizens and two dual US-Israeli nationals — who were released by the terrorist organization about a week ago.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleSmotrich Halts Payments to Ramallah for Breaching Oslo Accords
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR