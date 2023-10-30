Photo Credit: courtesy, Shin Bet Spokesperson

Released for publication: Female IDF Corporal Ori Magidish has been freed during an Israeli military ground operation after being kidnapped during the October 7 Shabbat Simchat Torah morning massacre and invasion by Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization.

Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence organization announced the good news in a joint statement with Israel Defense Forces.

“The soldier was medically examined, her condition is good, and she met with her family,” the statement said.

“The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to make every effort to bring about the release of the abductees.”

Magidish is the first to be rescued out of some 239 hostages being held captive in Gaza by Hamas since the start of the Oct. 7 war launched against Israel.

The figure does not include the four hostages — two Israeli citizens and two dual US-Israeli nationals — who were released by the terrorist organization about a week ago.