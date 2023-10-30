Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization is keeping hundreds of foreign nationals and dual nationals trapped in Gaza, in addition to the 238 hostages it continues to hold captive after abducting them during its October 7 invasion of Israel and massacre of its citizens.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefly mentioned the issue during his news briefing with foreign media on Monday evening.

There are an estimated 600 US citizens currently in Gaza, who are being prevented by Hamas from leaving the enclave.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan bluntly told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that it is Hamas that is preventing the foreign nationals from leaving Gaza but could not elaborate further.

“Just as there’s ongoing discussions and negotiations over the hostages. We are facing a similar situation with the American citizens and other foreign nationals who are trapped in Gaza,

Sullivan told Tapper on “State of the Union.”

“It is true the Egyptians are prepared to allow American citizens and foreign nationals to come through the Rafah gate into Egypt. The Israelis have no issue with that.

“Hamas has been preventing their departure and making a series of demands. I can’t go through those demands in public, but that is the subject of the discussions in the negotiations that are ongoing,” he said.