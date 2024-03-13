Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Israel Ministry of Defense

There is no safe haven for terrorists in Gaza, be it above or below ground, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday during a visit in the enclave with the soldiers of Division 162 under the command of Brigadier General Itzik Cohen.

Gallant also held an operational situation assessment during the visit together with Nahal Brigade Commander Colonel Yair Zuckerman and Brigade 401 Commander Colonel Benny Aharon.

“Our forces reach every location and we can conclude that there is no safe haven for terrorists in Gaza,” Gallant said.

“Even those who think we are delayed, will soon see that we will reach every location [necessary].

“We will bring to justice anyone who was involved in the events [massacre conducted] on October 7th,” Gallant pledged.

“We will either eliminate them [the terrorists] or bring them to trial in Israel. There is no safe haven: not here, not outside of Gaza, not across the Middle East. We will bring them to justice,” he promised.

Also on Wednesday, IDF soldiers spotted two suspects in diving gear entering the sea in northern Gaza.

Israeli Navy vessels tracked the two divers and fired warning shots to deter them from moving further north towards Israel.

Both suspects fled back to the Gaza coast, the IDF said.