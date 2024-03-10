Photo Credit: Elad Malka

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters Sunday that the establishment of a temporary pier off the shore of Gaza will help advance the goal of overthrowing Hamas rule in the enclave, adding that the United Arab Emirates will help “on the civilian side.”

Gallant made the remark while sailing with Israeli Navy troops near the shores of Gaza in order to assess the work planned for the establishment of a maritime corridor for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The minister was joined by the Commander of the Israeli Navy, head of COGAT (military liaison with Gazans and Palestinian Authority Arabs), the Military Secretary and Commander of the Navy’s Ashdod Arena during a briefing on the work undertaken to establish a temporary naval pier and maritime corridor to add another means of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza civilians. e

Gallant said he was on the patrol boat “to take a closer look at how they are starting to prepare the infrastructure required for a maritime corridor.

“The process is designed to facilitate aid directly to civilians and in this way, it advances [our goal] of overthrowing Hamas’ rule in Gaza,” the minister said.

“We will facilitate aid via the maritime route that is coordinated with the United States (security and humanitarian aspects), with the assistance of the United Arab Emirates on the civilian side,” he said. “It will include the appropriate inspections in Cyprus, and the goods will be brought by international organizations with American assistance.”

“We will work so that the aid reaches those in need and not those who do not.”