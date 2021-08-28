Photo Credit: Flash 90
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in the Simhoni forest caused by incendiary balloons launched by Gaza terrorists into southern Israel. June 15, 2021.

Gaza arson terrorists resumed their attacks on southern Israeli communities over the weekend, as did Hamas-led “night confusion” units.

At least two fires were started Saturday in southern Israel’s Eshkol Regional Council district by arson terror balloons launched from Gaza.

Teams of firefighters worked together for hours with personnel from the Jewish National Fund (JNF) to extinguish the flames.

Gaza terror groups pledged to continue the arson attacks against southern Israel on Sunday.

Hundreds of Hamas “night confusion” rioters reached the border at around 8 pm Saturday evening, according to Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster.

The rioters torched tires – some of which had only recently been allowed to be imported to Gaza due to their “dual use” status – and hurled explosives at soldiers along the border.

Israeli soldiers backed by IDF special forces were deployed to the site with snipers and tanks, an IDF spokesperson said.

In response, IDF soldiers fired smoke grenades, tear gas and when deemed necessary, opened sniper fire at the rioters who began to approach a checkpoint near the Karni Crossing along the border.

“The period of ‘calm’ experienced by [Israelis] has passed, and the enemy has to prepare for the sounds of our explosions,” the ‘night confusion’ units said in a statement earlier in the day. “We will continue our popular movement until the siege on the Gaza Strip is completely lifted.”

