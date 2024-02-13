Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Mujaddara

A Gaza comedian who mocked Israel Defense Forces on October 7, dressing up as a senior IDF officer and begging, “We need protection. Protect us,” is laughing no more.

Ala’a Qadouha, who performed as “General Moshe,” is not even weeping. He is dead, courtesy of the Israel Defense Forces he so often mocked.

Advertisement





The comedian was killed together four family members Monday night in an attack on their home in Nuseirat, in central Gaza, according to Arab media quoted by the Abu Ali Express news outlet.

The Palestinians report that tonight the #Gazan comedian Alaa Qadouha was killed along with 4 members of his family in an attack on their home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Qadouha, together with his friend, the house comedian of #Hamas, (1/3) pic.twitter.com/lho1nVji05 — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) February 13, 2024

“Qadouha, together with his friend, the house comedian of Hamas, Ali Nasman, who was killed at the beginning of the war, often posed as Jews/soldiers and promoted Hamas agendas on social networks,” Abu Ali Express reported.

Qadouha often succeeded in convincing his Arab audience that he was, indeed, an Arabic-speaking senior Israeli military officer, using his skills to present positions appeared to be coming from the IDF itself and which weakened Israel’s military stance.

The comedian was close friends with Ali Nasman, the Hamas house comedian, who also often posted as an Israeli or IDF soldier while promoting Hamas agendas on social networks.

Ali Nasman was killed by the IDF at the beginning of the war.