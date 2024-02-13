Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

Dozens of complaints have been received from IDF soldiers and officials at the Gaza Strip border area in recent days, about packs of stray dogs from Gaza that attack them, Reshet Bet Radio reported on Tuesday.

Hundreds of dogs approach the fighters who are in the staging areas in northern Gaza. They growl, bare their fangs, and try to bite the soldiers. So far, the fighters have repelled them and have not been harmed.

מזעזע: כלבים משוטטים מעזה הורגים עגלים ביישובי העוטף

הכלבים, שהגיעו מרצועת עזה, חודרים בשבועות האחרונים לרפתות בעוטף וטורפים עגלים pic.twitter.com/yV7KuYzOyO — כל החדשות בזמן אמת ? (@Saher95755738) January 28, 2024

Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority estimates that more than a thousand stray dogs have entered Israel from the Gaza Strip. They prey on wild animals, especially farm animals. Many dogs killed and devoured calves in the Gaza envelope kibbutz barns, and now they have begun to attack IDF fighters.

רחמים וחמלה על הכלבים שנמלטים מעזה, לא מספיק שהמפלצות התעללו בהם, בישראל חוששים לקבלם מחשש שהם נגועים בכלבת. יש מה לעשות? ?

רשות הטבע והגנים, משרד החקלאותhttps://t.co/gmPEqUgkIW — ? השמאל אותו שמאל בכל העולם (@OrakelMoor) February 13, 2024

The Chief Scientist of the Nature and Parks Authority, Dr. Yehoshua Shkedi, told Reshet Bet Radio: “We are warning that the phenomenon of stray dogs must be taken care of. There is no choice but to shoot them dead.”

There has already been a tragedy of a Bedouin toddler who was bitten to death by a stray dog from Gaza, according to Dr. Shkedi.