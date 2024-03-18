Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF soldiers and Shin Bet agents are continuing to thwart terrorist activity in Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital — a medical complex beneath which Israeli soldiers have previously uncovered a massive, sophisticated tunnel network and Hamas command center.

Israeli forces and intelligence agents led by the 401st Brigade are working together with elite Shayetet 13 special forces as they continue precise operations in the Shifa Hospital.

Advertisement





“We will not allow Hamas to continue cynically using civilian infrastructure, we will pursue it and its leaders until we apprehend them,” said Captain “A”, commander of Shayetet 13.

“Alongside this, we will do everything in our power to avoid harming the civilian population and we will maintain our values, the values of the IDF, in accordance with which we operate,” Captain “A” added.

The soldiers uncovered thousands of shekels and dollars in terror funds intended for distribution to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives.

The money was found in safe during a search of the Qatari building in the Shifa Hospital compound.

Some of the money was packed in envelopes that read (in Arabic): “A gift from Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Good work.” A large sum of money was also found in an envelope belonging to the (Hamas-run) Gaza Health Ministry.

Numerous weapons were also found, including some that were discovered in the office of the hospital director.

“This is further evidence of Hamas’ systematic abuse of hospitals and civilian infrastructure for its terrorist activities,” the IDF noted.

At least 20 terrorists were eliminated at the hospital in various engagements, and dozens of suspects were arrested and being questioned.

During fighting earlier in the day on Monday with Hamas terrorists inside the Shifa Hospital compound, Israeli forces arrested at least 80 terrorists.

IDF soldiers also killed Faiq Mabhuoch a senior Hamas figure identified by the IDF as the head of the terrorist organization’s Internal Security Operations Directorate. Mabhuoch was also responsible for coordinating Hamas terrorist activities throughout Gaza.

Back in November 2023, during the IDF’s first operation in Shifa Hospital, Israeli forces found a laptop that contained videos and photographs of hostages abducted from southern Israel on October 7.

During that same operation, IDF troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel built 10 meters deep beneath the Shifa Hospital complex. The tunnel shaft was uncovered in the area of the hospital underneath a shed alongside a vehicle containing numerous weapons including RPGs, explosives, and Kalashnikov rifles. After detonating the car, the shaft underneath it was exposed.

The Israel Defense Forces released extensive video evidence of the terror tunnels found under Shifa Hospital, saying it “unequivocally” proves the modus operandi of Hamas, “which systematically operates from hospitals.”

Also during the November operation, the IDF recovered the body of Cpl. Noa Marciano, who was kidnapped by Hamas, in a building adjacent to Shifa Hospital. The body of another hostage, Yehudit Weiss, was likewise found next to the hospital.

Israeli forces arrested the hospital’s director, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, on Dec. 23, 2023.