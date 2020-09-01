Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Gaza’s Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar announced on Monday night that following a round of discussions with Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi, understandings had been reached to contain Hamas’s escalation of attacks against Israel.

Hundreds of explosive balloons have been sent into Israel from Gaza controlled Hamas over the past two week, as well as a few rockets.

In response, Israel blocked all fuel deliveries into Gaza and strictly restricted the distance Gaza fishing boats could go offshore. In addition, the IDF has been hitting Hamas targets in Gaza.

Supposedly, fuel delivery would be restored and new Qatari-funded projects would be initiated to expand employment.

Furthermore the Kerem Shalom crossing will be reopened, and Gazans will be allowed to fish 15 nautical miles from shore.

The Qatar envoy also delivered $30 million in cash, which certainly helped.

Israel has not given any official confirmation of denial to the announcement.