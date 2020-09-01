Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90
A close up photo of the "Valley" squadron F-16 take off, at Ramat David Airbase.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported late Monday night the country’s air defenses “confronted an Israeli missile air aggression that targeted the southern region.”

According to the report, Syria’s air defenses “confronted hostile targets over southern Damascus.”

Advertisement

According to one report, at least two Syrian soldiers were killed and seven others were wounded as a result of the air strikes.

Arab media reported that Hezbollah and/or Iranian targets were also hit in the air strikes. Residents in northern Israel reported hearing “loud overflights” by combat aircraft.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNCSY Did NOT Participate in Pro-BLM Ad
Next articleHamas Announces Ceasefire Deal with Israel
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...