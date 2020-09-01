Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported late Monday night the country’s air defenses “confronted an Israeli missile air aggression that targeted the southern region.”

According to the report, Syria’s air defenses “confronted hostile targets over southern Damascus.”

#BREAKING: #Israel Air Force is now carrying an airstrike against #IRGC & #Hezbollah targets in Southern #Damascus countryside. #Syrian Arab Air Defense Force can be seen attempting to shoot down the Delilah cruise missiles launched by #Israeli Air Force's F-16 fighter jets? pic.twitter.com/0U8SJyNGev — Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) August 31, 2020

According to one report, at least two Syrian soldiers were killed and seven others were wounded as a result of the air strikes.

Two #Syrian soldiers killed and seven wounded as a result of recent #Israeli aerial attack southern #Damascus. — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 31, 2020

Arab media reported that Hezbollah and/or Iranian targets were also hit in the air strikes. Residents in northern Israel reported hearing “loud overflights” by combat aircraft.