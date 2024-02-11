Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli fighters of of the Paratroopers Brigade were spared the challenge of a booby-trapped building this weekend during intensive operations in western Khan Younis thanks to body camera footage belonging to a Hamas terrorist. During a raid on terrorist infrastructure, the forces located body cameras belonging to Hamas terrorists that contained footage showing the terrorists arming and rigging a building prior to the entry of the forces.

Advertisement





After viewing the footage, IDF fighters entered the building where an explosive device was directed at the main entrance, neutralized the device and located AK-47s and ammunition.

The forces are conducting targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure and have eliminated many dozens of terrorist operatives over the last week. The terrorists were killed by sniper fire, in close-quarters combat, by tank fire and with aerial fire support.

In an additional incident, the soldiers identified seven armed terrorists at a junction near the forces and eliminated them. Other forces encountered a group of six terrorists, three were neutralized by tank fire, and three other operatives who attempted to escape were killed by ground troops.

As part of the intensifying offensive against terrorist forces in the area, the soldiers thoroughly scanned dozens of sites where numerous combat facilities, explosives, rigged buildings, and documents used for intelligence gathering were found.

Parallel to the ground operation, the brigade’s Fire Control Center, in coordination with the Air Force, conducted several strikes on weapons storage facilities as well.