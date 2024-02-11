Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson Avichay Adraee / X
Muhammad Samir Wishah - Al Jazeera journalist, when he is not working as a Hamas military commander in Gaza.

In the morning, he’s a journalist on the Qatari Al Jazeera news network — but by evening, he’s a prominent commander in Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization.

Meet Muhammad Samir Muhammad Wishah, a 37-year-old resident of Bureij who wears two kefiyyahs.

“During an activity by our forces several weeks ago inside one of the Hamas camps in the northern Gaza Strip, a mobile computer belonging to a person named Muhammad Samir Muhammad Wishah was seized,” IDF Arabic-language Spokesperson Avichay Adree explained in a post on the X social media platform.

“It is clear from the documents that Muhammad Wishah is a prominent commander in the anti-tank missile system in the Hamas military wing,” Adraee wrote.

At the end of 2022, Wishah moved to work in the field of research and development in the Hamas Air Force. Evidence on the laptop made it clear that his work for Al Jazeera was little more than a cover.

“The intelligence investigation conducted on the computer reveals images linking the person called Muhammad Wishah to activities within Hamas,” Adraee wrote.

“Who knows how many details we will reveal about the presence of other terrorists in journalistic garb in the near future!”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

