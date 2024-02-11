Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson Avichay Adraee / X

In the morning, he’s a journalist on the Qatari Al Jazeera news network — but by evening, he’s a prominent commander in Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization.

Meet Muhammad Samir Muhammad Wishah, a 37-year-old resident of Bureij who wears two kefiyyahs.

#عاجل #خاص في الصباح صحفي في قناة #الجزيرة وفي المساء مخرب في حماس! @AJArabic ⭕️خلال نشاط لقواتنا قبل عدة أسابيع داخل احدى معسكرات حماس في شمال قطاع غزة تم ضبط كمبيوتر متحرك يعود إلى المدعو محمد سمير محمد وشاح من مواليد 1986 من البريج حيث يتضح من المستندات ان محمد وشاح هو قائد… pic.twitter.com/s8CX1kOfvP — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 11, 2024

“During an activity by our forces several weeks ago inside one of the Hamas camps in the northern Gaza Strip, a mobile computer belonging to a person named Muhammad Samir Muhammad Wishah was seized,” IDF Arabic-language Spokesperson Avichay Adree explained in a post on the X social media platform.

“It is clear from the documents that Muhammad Wishah is a prominent commander in the anti-tank missile system in the Hamas military wing,” Adraee wrote.

At the end of 2022, Wishah moved to work in the field of research and development in the Hamas Air Force. Evidence on the laptop made it clear that his work for Al Jazeera was little more than a cover.

“The intelligence investigation conducted on the computer reveals images linking the person called Muhammad Wishah to activities within Hamas,” Adraee wrote.

“Who knows how many details we will reveal about the presence of other terrorists in journalistic garb in the near future!”