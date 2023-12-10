Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Many dozens of Hamas terrorists surrendered on Saturday to IDF soldiers at the UNRWA compound in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Together with Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia, Jabalia was the home base for the 3,000 Hamas murderers who slaughtered some 1,200 Israeli babies, infants, women, and elderly, and kidnapped some 240, on October 7.

ג’באליה: נאצים ארורים שמניחים את נשקם ונכנעים בהמוניהם pic.twitter.com/sxJwoQJota — בז news (@1717Bazz) December 9, 2023

Advertisement





Now they stood in their underwear, hands in the air, having each laid down their weapons before the IDF cameras. The terrorists were subsequently taken in for questioning, and a preliminary investigation revealed that dozens of them are connected to Hamas.

Meanwhile, IDF Spokesman in Arabic, Lt. Col. Avicai Edrei, posted on Saturday a video showing Hamas terrorists who are robbing food that was intended for the residents of Gaza, and taking it for themselves in Gaza City. During the robbery, the terrorists are seen beating Gazan civilians with clubs.

דובר צה”ל בערבית: אנשי חמאס הכו אזרחים ושדדו שקיות מזון אשר היו מיועדות להם | תיעוד@OmerShahar123 pic.twitter.com/6M8uRxFADT — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 9, 2023

The Center for Peace Communications posted interviews with Gazan civilians who finally began to criticize their Hamas rulers – whom they elected in a landslide back in 2007. One woman claimed that expressing a position against the war labels her as a “traitor.” A young man said that such an opinion must not be voiced in public. He also pointed out that when, at the end of the military campaign, money and aid come in, the ones who benefit are the political leadership. And a Gazan female photojournalist recalled how she was beaten after posting the video of a demonstration against Hamas. She and her family members were arrested.

What ordinary Gazans think about Hamas pic.twitter.com/CL5oJPTm7W — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) December 9, 2023