Hamas on Monday released a video of Mia Shem, 21, an Israeli woman who was abducted from the nature party near Sderot on Shabbat Simchat Torah. Mia’s arm appears severely broken and propped by metal devices. Her lips appear swollen and she recites text that was undoubtedly dictated to her by her captors.

חמאס שחרר סרטון של חטופה ישראלית.

– פרסום לאחר אישור המשפחה. pic.twitter.com/YJlMWeapzT — Fadi Amun | فادي أمون | פאדי אמון (@FadiAmun) October 16, 2023

The young Israeli hostage, a resident of Sho’ham, describes briefly her abduction on October 7, says that she is receiving medical treatment, and pleads with Israeli authorities to negotiate for her release.

“I injured my arm very badly,” she says in the video that was shot at any time between October 7 and Monday this week. “They took me to Gaza, operated on my hand here in a hospital for three hours. They treat me, take care of me, give me medicine. I just ask that you bring me back home as soon as possible, to my family, my parents, my brothers. Please get me out of here as soon as possible.”

Mia’s family, who are French as well as Israeli citizens, met French Foreign Minister Catherine Delon at Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon and asked that she take action to release Mia.