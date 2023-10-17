Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Penina Assulin, a resident of Netivot, was set to celebrate her wedding last week. However, due to the security situation in southern Israel, she and her fiance were forced to cancel the event as well as their agreement with the various planned wedding vendors.

Upon learning of these challenging circumstances, United Hatzalah President and Founder, Eli Beer, immediately took it upon himself to support the couple by orchestrating an alternative wedding in Jerusalem set for last night. He successfully enlisted the help of various service providers, all of whom volunteered their services for the occasion.

Advertisement





On Sunday evening, the long-awaited moment finally took place in Jerusalem’s Rehavia neighborhood as the bride and groom stood under the chuppah. Among the service providers who took part were Beer’s daughter and her friends, who volunteered to serve as waitstaff during the event, offering their assistance without charge. United Hatzalah CEO Eli Pollak was honored with saying one of the seven blessings.

Assulin thanked the organization at the wedding and said, “I want to thank the United Hatzalah family, President and Founder Eli Beer, and all of the orange angels who mobilized and helped me on the most special day of my life.”

Beer elaborated on the initiative saying, “This embodies the essence of the United Hatzalah family and of the people of Israel. Despite the grave tragedy that struck our nation last week, we have witnessed a remarkable show of unity and solidarity within Israeli society since the beginning of the war. United Hatzalah has been both on the giving and receiving end of this solidarity and acts of loving-kindness, and we are glad that we were able to make sure that Penina was able to celebrate her special day with her new husband in safe conditions without further delay. I want to thank all of the vendors who agreed to provide their services to the couple free of charge and helped bring this joyous occasion to life.”