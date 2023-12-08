Photo Credit: Bring Them Home Now website

Sahar Baruch, 24, a resident of Be’eri in the Gaza envelope who had been kidnapped on October 7 was killed in an IDF rescue attempt on Friday, the Hamas Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced on its Telegram channel.

“Today at dawn, fighters of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades thwarted an attempt by the Zionists to reach one of the hostages. A Zionist special force unit was spotted advancing toward the enemy hostage, and [the Hamas fighters] engaged in a fight with the military, causing casualties among the troops,” the Hamas terrorists said, claiming that Baruch Sahar was killed in the clash.

Sahar Baruch studied electronic engineering at Ben-Gurion University and served in the IDF’s Education Corps. His brother and grandmother were both killed by Hamas on October 7.

Israeli sources believe there are 138 hostages still in Hamas captivity.