An errant rocket fired by Hamas struck an Arab school in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday morning.

The rocket, launched from the central Gaza area of Maghazi on Monday, fell and struck a school in the nearby town of Nuseirat.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces launched a new offensive against Hamas in certain neighborhoods of Khan Yunis. Numerous terrorists were eliminated by tank fire and in air strikes. More than 50 Hamas facilities in those neighborhoods were destroyed in air strikes, including weapons storage facilities, observation posts, tunnel routes and other structures.

In Rafah, troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in targeted aerial strikes and close-quarters combat.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, 44 have been confirmed dead.

