Photo Credit: TPS-IL
Israeli forces in the southern Gaza Strip in recent days.

An errant rocket fired by Hamas struck an Arab school in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday morning.

The rocket, launched from the central Gaza area of Maghazi on Monday, fell and struck a school in the nearby town of Nuseirat.

Advertisement


Meanwhile, Israeli forces launched a new offensive against Hamas in certain neighborhoods of Khan Yunis. Numerous terrorists were eliminated by tank fire and in air strikes. More than 50 Hamas facilities in those neighborhoods were destroyed in air strikes, including weapons storage facilities, observation posts, tunnel routes and other structures.

In Rafah, troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in targeted aerial strikes and close-quarters combat.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, 44 have been confirmed dead.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIAI Introduces ‘Wind Demon’ Air-to-Surface Cruise Missile
Next articleInspiration from Zion: This isn’t the “Wild West,” this IS Kibbutz Erez
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR