Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization appears to again be testing Israel’s limits – or perhaps simply trying to destroy the delicate ceasefire that remains in place since May.

The terror group launched incendiary balloons at southern Israeli civilians on Thursday despite warnings last month that such a move could bring the wrath of Jerusalem down upon the enclave.

Advertisement



Four separate fires were reported by mainstream media that were ignited in the Eshkol Regional Council district near the border by the arson terrorists, the region’s Fire and Rescue Services said Thursday, adding the fires were “small and not dangerous.”

Fire services say 4 fires in southern Israel were caused by incendiary balloons launched from Gazahttps://t.co/wx9OWhAbso — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) July 1, 2021

However, according to an interactive map reporting on arson terror, there were four terrorist-generated fires in Be’eri alone. In addition to those, there were three more: one in Nir Am, one in Nir Moshe and one in Shova.

It is not clear which Gaza terror group launched the incendiary balloons; however, Israel maintains that Hamas is responsible for every action generated from the enclave.

There was no doubt, however, that the flames had been generated by arson terror from Gaza.

“A fire investigator … determined that all fires were caused by incendiary balloons,” the Fire and Rescue service said in a statement.

Two weeks ago, Israel finally carried out limited air strikes on Hamas terror targets in Gaza in response to the repeated violations of the ceasefire by terror balloon squads.

The move came after a spate of some 20 fires that were started by incendiary balloons in southern Israeli communities. However, again that figure of 20 fires does not tell the whole story: according to the interactive map of balloon terror fires, there were actually more than 50 (53) during the month of June.