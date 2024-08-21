Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israel Air Force struck a school in Gaza City today in an attack that will likely spark more fake news around the world; but the “school” has instead been serving as a command and control center for the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization.

When a school is transformed into a military operations center, it becomes a legitimate target under international law.

The surgical strike, carried out with the direction of IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) intelligence, targeted Hamas terrorists who were operating inside the command and control center, which was embedded in a compound that previously served as the “Salah al-Din” School in Gaza City.

Hamas operatives were using the compound as a hideout and a base to plan and execute attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, the IDF emphasized, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

“The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law and operates from within civilian infrastructure and shelters in the Gaza Strip, brutally exploiting the Gazan civilian population for its terrorist activities,” the IDF added.

