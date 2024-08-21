Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Defense Ministry Yoav Gallant declared Wednesday during a visit to the troops in Gaza that the Hamas terrorist organization’s Rafah Brigade has been defeated — and more than 150 terror tunnels have been destroyed in the area.

Gallant entered Gaza together with troops from the IDF’s Division 162, who are deployed to the Rafah area and the strategic Philadelphi Corridor that runs along the Gaza border with Egypt.

The defense minister held an operational situation assessment together with senior IDF officials and was briefed on the operational activity that enabled the defeat of the [Hamas] Rafah Brigade and the destruction of more than 150 tunnels in the area.

Gallant instructed the forces to concentrate efforts in the coming period on completing the destruction of remaining tunnels.

“I came here first and foremost to express my appreciation. The Rafah Brigade was defeated by the IDF’s Division 162,” he told the troops.

Out of the 150 tunnels that were destroyed, around 100 tunnels were trenches that were dug using engineering tools above ground, and then covered with a meter or two of dirt, he noted.

“I gave an immediate directive to the IDF to destroy the remaining tunnels,” Gallant said.

“It is critical to remember the goals of the war and to achieve them, regarding Hamas, and regarding the hostages [held by Hamas],” he said, adding “We also understand why we are looking toward the north.”

