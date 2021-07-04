<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/O8LSzfc62QM?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) bombed Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night in response to arson balloons launched by terrorists at Israel earlier in the day.

Gazan-based terrorists launched arson balloons at Israel on Saturday, causing a brush fire in the Eshkol Region, which was extinguished by firefighters.

Advertisement



In response, the IAF struck a weapons manufacturing site and a rocket launcher belonging to Hamas.

“The IDF will continue to respond firmly to all terror attempts emanating from the Gaza Strip,” the IDF stated.

The IAF last bombed Hamas targets in Gaza on Thursday night, in response to arson balloon attacks on Israel.

Following Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, Israel announced it would not tolerate any form of terrorism from Gaza and would respond to any attack.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who maintained his office in the recently formed government, is continuing this policy.