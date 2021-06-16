<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jqu4IX8p49Y?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The IDF attacked Hamas targets near Gaza City and Khan Younis in response to the dozens of terror balloons that were launched at Israel throughout Tuesday. The IDF attacked after midnight on Tuesday night, Wednesday morning.

In an IDF video [above] of the attack, there appears to be secondary explosions after the strike, which could indicate that an underground weapons broker was hit. No terrorist deaths were reported in the attacks, which came just weeks after the previous ceasefire with Hamas. Hamas had threatened to attack Israel if it held the Jerusalem Flag Parade.

Advertisement



The strike on Gaza was Naftali Bennett’s first as Prime Minister.

Many critics have questioned Bennett’s ability to hit back at Hamas in Gaza with his coalition of post- and anti-Zionist partners. In the morning, once Bennett’s partners have had the opportunity to digest the strike will we learn how his coalition handled the attack and Hamas’s testing of the Bennett coalition.