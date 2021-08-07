Photo Credit: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

Israeli forces attacked positions belonging to Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization in the wee hours of the Sabbath, early Saturday, in response to “continual” arson terror attacks with incendiary balloons launched at southern Israel Friday from Gaza.

Fighter jets attacked a terrorist base used by the Kfar Jabalya battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization in addition to the terror group’s rocket launching station near the village, the IDF said. The attacks were carried out in response to the inflating of incendiary balloons. “The IDF will continue to respond strongly to terrorist attempts from the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said.

תיעוד מתקיפות צה״ל ברצועת עזה הלילה: pic.twitter.com/u1lq1etjrH — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 7, 2021

The attacks from Gaza came on the same day as nearly two dozen rockets were fired at northern Israel by Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

מטוסי קרב תקפו לפני זמן קצר בסיס טרור ששימש את גדוד כפר ג'בליא בארגון הטרור חמאס, וכן עמדת שיגור רקטות של הארגון בסמוך לכפר.

התקיפות בוצעו בתגובה להפרחת בלוני התבערה.

צה"ל ימשיך ויגיב בתקיפות כנגד נסיונות הטרור מרצועת עזה pic.twitter.com/T1mWuUHDkl — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 7, 2021

“In response to continual launches of arson balloons from Gaza into Israel today, we just struck a Hamas military compound and rocket launching site,” the IDF said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“The rocket launching site was in a civilian area, once again emphasizing how Hamas endangers Palestinian civilians. We will continue to respond as necessary to Hamas terrorist activities emanating from Gaza,” the IDF added.

Both attacks, from Gaza and from Lebanon, took place as representatives of Lebanon’s Iranian proxy Hezbollah and Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization were meeting with newly-sworn-in Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran. Hezbollah second-in-command, Naim Qassem, also met shortly thereafter with Raisi.

Iran generously supports and patronizes Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as Hamas’ Gaza-based ally, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. The PIJ likewise had a representative present at Raisi’s inauguration on Thursday.