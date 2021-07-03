Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

Israel Air Force fighter pilots attacked a Hamas weapon manufacturing site and a rocket launcher among other terrorist positions in Gaza late Saturday night. No casualties were reported.

תיעוד לתקיפות צה"ל, הלילה ברצועת עזה: pic.twitter.com/71loMcrWV1 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 3, 2021

Similar IAF air strikes were carried out Friday night as well against Gaza terror positions.

“In response to the arson balloon fire towards Israeli territory today IDF fighter jets struck a weapons manufacturing site belonging to Hamas,” the IDF said Friday evening.

It was the third straight day of flames breaking out in southern Israel due to terrorist arson attacks.

Israeli air strikes on Saturday night again were carried out in response to arson terror attacks on Israeli territory earlier in the day.

At least one fire was reported Saturday afternoon in the Eshkol Regional Council district, Ynet reported. According to an investigator from the Fire and Rescue Service, the fire was caused by an incendiary balloon launched from Gaza.

“The IDF will continue to respond firmly against terror attempts from the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement on Saturday night.