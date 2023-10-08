Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg / Flash 90

More than 700 Israelis have been killed since the start of the war against Israel launched Saturday morning by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

As of 7 pm Sunday, more than 2,500 Israelis were wounded, and at least 100 Israelis and other nations were abducted and spirited away by the terrorists across the border into Gaza, where they are being held captive by Hamas.

Hamas terrorists claimed to have captured enough Israeli hostages to be able to free all Palestinian Authority prisoners being held in Israel.

The residents of Kibbutz Mefalsim and Sderot were asked not to leave their homes until further notice as Israeli security forces search their towns, since Hamas terrorists may still be in the area.

For the first time since the start of the war, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi spoke to reporters. “It is time for war,” he said. “No ’round,’ no ‘operation’ — time for war, and in the midst of this war, we will be strong and win.

“Long and complex days of fighting await us,” he added. “We will maintain readiness in all arenas.”

Several US citizens are among those killed and taken captive by the Hamas terrorists, according to multiple Israeli media, a report verified by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We have reports that several Americans may be among the dead,” Blinken told NBC News in an interview Sunday. “Similarly we’ve seen reports about hostages and there, again, we’re very active trying to verify them and nail that down.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Brigadier General (ret.) Gal Hirsch as coordinator for the captives and missing, and the prime minister’s office (PMO) said all government ministries will carry out his directives on this issue.

All classes have been canceled across the country, including those in the special education sector, until Wednesday.

On Saturday night, Israel’s security cabinet voted unanimously to approve a declaration of war — Operation Iron Swords — for the first time since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

The decision makes available “significant military activities” and enables the IDF Home Front Command to expand its instructions to the public as necessary.