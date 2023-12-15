Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Israeli soldiers captured the command and control center of Hamas’s Shejaiya Battalion in northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday morning.

The complex was struck by aircraft, tanks and engineering forces and a tunnel shaft was destroyed.

Over the last day, troops also raided Hamas terror infrastructure sites in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, killing what the IDF said was “numerous terrorists” and uncovering additional tunnel shafts.

During the targeted raid, the troops struck a weapon storage compound. Motorbikes used by Hamas during the October 7 massacre were found in a tunnel shaft.

Additionally, an Israeli fighter jet struck a Hamas compound used by terrorists as a hideout. Another aircraft struck three terrorists who attempted to attack IDF troops.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 134. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.