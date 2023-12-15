Photo Credit: Courtesy

Israeli soldiers have recovered the body of hostage Elia Toledano, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Friday morning.

The body of 28-year-old Toledano was identified by medical officials and military rabbis together with the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police.

Advertisement





The IDF did not indicate how or when Toledano died.

Toledano was taken captive at the Supernova music festival at Kibbutz Reim. More than 360 people were massacred at the rave and another 40 taken hostage.

“Our national mission is to locate the missing and return all the hostages home. We are working together with security agencies, and with all intelligence and operational means in order to return the captives,” said the IDF.

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed that an Israeli and a Tanzanian taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7 died in captivity in Gaza.

Tal Chaimi, 41, was a third-generation member of Kibbutz Ner Yitzhak. The father of three, a dual Romanian citizen, was a member of the kibbutz’s security team. It was thought that he had been taken alive to Gaza, but new evidence indicates Chaimi was killed and his body taken to the Strip.

Joshua Mollel, a 21-year-old agricultural intern from Tanzania, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz. He was murdered in captivity.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza is now believed to be 138. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.