Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

The IDF announced Tuesday that it has “implemented new capabilities to neutralize underground terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip by channeling large volumes of water into the tunnels.”

The IDF and Defense Ministry collaborated in developing the tools to flood the Hamas terror tunnels beneath the surface of Gaza. The effort came as part of a range of means deployed by the IDF to neutralize the threat to Israel posed by the “Gaza Metro,” as locals refer to the Hamas subterranean network of tunnels.

“These capabilities consist of installing pumps and pipes, the materialization of engineering developments, and the ability to locate tunnel shafts suitable for the deployment of these tools,” the IDF said.

“This tool represents a significant engineering and technological breakthrough in combating the threat of underground terror infrastructure, and is the result of a collaborative effort between various bodies in Israel’s security establishment.

Military experts analyzed of the soil characteristics and the water systems in the area to ensure there would be no damage to the area’s groundwater. Water was only pumped into tunnel routes and locations that were suitable, matching the method of operation to each case, the IDF said.

“This project was developed following combat procedures, accelerated force-building efforts, and while training forces with technological expertise.

“This tool is one of a range of capabilities developed by the IDF and Israel’s security establishment in recent years in order to operate against Hamas’ underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.”

The IDF has also carried out air strikes, underground combat operations, and special operations with technological assets to eliminate the terror group.